Pure Sweat + Float Studio Closes in Cool Springs

The wellness studio, Pure Sweat + Float Studio, has closed in Cool Springs.

Located at 1560 McEwen Drive next to Whole Foods, the business closed at the end of November.

They shared on social media, “It’s been an incredible journey spreading health, wellness, + happiness with each one of you and we thank you for letting us be part of your wellness routines, celebrations, + everyday self-care moments. Though we’re saying goodbye to this location, @puresweatbrentwood is here to welcome you with open arms + the same warmth and care you’ve come to love.”

This location opened in 2018, the first in Williamson County. Pure Sweat + Float Studio then opened a second location at Hill Center in Brentwood. Additional services offered at the Brentwood location include red light therapy, floating rooms instead of pods, and lymphatic compression.

Find more information about the Brentwood location here.

