Purchasing a Pool: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

As summer starts wrapping up, you might be starting to reminisce and dream of what it would’ve been like if you had the pool you’ve always dreamed of. Often, Tennesseans start thinking about pools in the spring. The challenge is that there often isn’t enough time to complete the project just how you want it and still open the pool for the summer swim season.

Now is a great time to start working toward your dream backyard oasis because you’ll have time to design and build the perfect setting for your summer gatherings next year. Don’t put off the project until spring, or you might only have a partial hole in the ground when the weather turns warm and sunny and the kids get out of school.

So when is the best time to buy a pool? Now, because it ensures you get the process started with plenty of time to finalize the project. But the general guideline is to start the project at least six months before you want to be swimming.

Why Pool Planning Takes Many Months

The time required to design and build a pool tends to surprise people. It seems simple to dig a hole, and plumb the area, and landscape around it all. But the planning phase is just as important as the construction phase, and your pool contractor is booking other homeowners now, meaning you’ll have to wait until the construction crew is done with them.

Here’s a look at some factors that can impact how long pool planning takes.

Space is available in your backyard for a pool. Your design dreams. Budget constraints while still trying to include the features that matter to you. Added features, such as an outdoor kitchen. Need for adjustments or changes to the plans once you see it drawn out. Team availability is based on when you book and how many others are already on the waitlist for a pool. Surprises or necessary adjustments once construction is underway, such as hitting a rock or a high water table. How busy you are or how much time and attention you can commit to the project.

Perks of Building a Pool Late Summer/Early Fall

This time of year tends to be far better for pool construction than spring thanks to less rain and the ground already being soft enough to dig. Here’s a look at some reasons why this is a great season to start the pool planning process.

If your contractor finishes the pool before the first freeze, you can put in some of the landscaping around the pool so it looks good even during the winter. You’re guaranteed to never miss a swim day next summer. Contractors are starting to see business slow down, which means you might not be scheduling months out, and you won’t have to wait as long for your initial designs and plans to start making your dream a reality. It will give you something to look forward to over the winter despite cold, dreary weather. The weather tends to be more predictable this time of year, making it easier to stay on schedule and complete your project as planned.

Start Your Pool Planning and Installation Process Now

Regardless of the time of year, getting your pool planning and installation process started is a smart idea. Waiting for life to slow down or “the perfect time” will mean delays in making your backyard into everything you’ve always hoped it could be.

Peek Pools & Spas is accepting pool design and construction clients. They’ll help you ensure you never miss a swim day next season. Contact their skilled team online or by phone at 615-866-8800 to get your project underway.

