Purchase This Land for Sale in Brentwood, Tennessee to Build Your Dream Home

If you’re shopping for land for sale in Brentwood, Tennessee, 0 Waterfall Road is a must-see. The property includes nearly 100 acres of stunning wooded rolling hills. You’ll live among some of Tennessee’s most beautiful landscapes. It will feel like country living, but you’re within minutes of Cool Springs and not far from downtown Nashville.

The property allows for one or two homes based on the current conservation easement. Live on the Preserve at Holt Knobs for quiet seclusion. Enjoy the estate of your dreams as you live among mature trees. Ready to get a closer look at the property? Review this video that shows The Preserve at Holt Knobs and its proximity to Nashville. You won’t believe the breathtaking views of the wooded lot.

The property is located near the up-and-coming Reserve at Raintree Forest. These homes are custom-built luxury homes. You’ll know you’re buying into an area where adjacent property owners – though their homes will be acres away from yours – respect your space and have similar interests in maintaining their homes as you do.

Schools

The property is zoned for the following schools.

What is a Conservation Easement?

Before purchasing land in a conservation easement, you’ll want to know more about what this means for the property you’ll own. While it does put some restrictions on how you use the property, it also ensures that your homesite will remain beautiful for the foreseeable future.

Conservation easements are voluntary, but legally binding agreements that protect a piece of land. This helps protect the land while allowing it to remain a piece of private property. A conservation easement in no way gives the public the right to be on the land.

All future property owners will agree to the conservation easement as a condition of ownership. This means that the property will never be turned into a large subdivision with several homes on the property – though the easement does allow for up to two homes on the property.

Want to Learn More About This Land for Sale in Brentwood Tennessee?

If living among mature trees in an area you know will not be commercialized or turned into a large home development sounds appealing to you, get in touch with Susan Gregory of Parks Realty. You can call or text her at 615-207-5600 or send her a message.