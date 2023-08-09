Puppy Songs Live is Coming to the Franklin Theatre

Adoptable dogs from Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will take to the stage at The Franklin Theatre on Saturday, September 16, as part of the “Puppy Songs Live!” matinee performance by creator Matt Hobbs.

Tickets are for sale from the theatre’s website beginning Friday, August 12, with prices ranging $30 to $45 each. Find tickets here.

Fans of Puppy Songs will recognize viral hits like “Cheese Tax”, “Big Stretch”, and “Stuck On My Teefs” as well as other wholesome songs celebrating life with dogs. “Music and dogs both have a unique way of bringing people together,” said Hobbs. “That’s why I love this project so much; writing songs about dogs makes me really happy. I can’t wait to sing some songs, tell some stories, and hang out with the good folks in Franklin!”

Hobbs hopes that his work also raises awareness about adoptable pets at overcrowded shelters across the country. So much so that he is sharing his stage with dogs from WCAC during brief, scheduled breaks throughout the 90-minute show. During these short interludes, WCAC staff will bring a dog from the shelter on stage and share with the audience what they know about the dog’s temperament and demeanor. Audience members then have an opportunity to meet with some of the dogs outside of the venue after the show.

All cats and dogs adopted from WCAC are spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. Kittens, adult cats and adult dogs are available to approved applicants for $50 each, $85 for puppies.

“As a Williamson County resident, I am excited for members of our community to listen to Matt’s unforgettable tunes while also meeting adoptable pups from the shelter,” said the show’s producer, Amy Sapp. “If you’re looking for an afternoon of smiles and joy, this event is for you!”