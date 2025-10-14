Pumpkinfest to Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Downtown Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will host the 40th annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in historic Downtown Franklin.

Now in its milestone year, the highly anticipated fall gathering invites locals and visitors alike for a day packed with family-friendly activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, shopping, outstanding arts & crafts, and much more. PumpkinFest is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest family Fall festivals and will be presented this year by Atmos Energy.

“Hosting PumpkinFest is always one of our favorite ways to gather with our Williamson County community,” says Bari Beasley, President & CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Reaching our 40th year is a testament to the spirit of Franklin, and we’re honored to celebrate this milestone with our neighbors, families, and visitors this year in the charming setting of Downtown Franklin. We are thankful for our partners, including Atmos Energy.”

Autumn Alley is back with a full block of fun on Main Street, offering children’s activities, arts and crafts, and a pet-friendly costume contest. Guests can enjoy seasonal flavors with festive cocktails and some of the city’s favorite food vendors. Enjoy live music on the PumpkinFest Main Stage presented by Nissan, Acoustic Stage, and Buskers Corner. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and partners are planning a special day for their 40th Anniversary, with additional activities including:

140+ arts & crafts vendors

30+ food & beverage vendors

KidZone presented by Hope UC Nashville

Acoustic Stage

Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan

Acoustic Stage Entertainment presented by VaVia

Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Pet & People Costume Contests presented by Jackson

Autumn Alley presented by Publix

Downtown parking will be limited during the festival and Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The pickup location will be at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Shuttle rides are $1 per person each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified service animals), non-folding strollers, or food & drink. Find more information here.

