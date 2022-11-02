PumpkinFest 2022 Sees Record Attendance

Downtown Franklin celebrated the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ on Saturday, October 29th. An estimated more than 112,000 guests attended the festival, which stretched along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County-produced event that is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association featured entertainment, food, vendors, and costume contests. Originally conceived to attract guests to experience the shops and ambience of downtown Franklin, PumpkinFest™ stands alongside Main Street Festival and Dickens of a Christmas as cherished annual traditions. These festivals trigger a significant economic impact for the region.

Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County said, “Locals and visitors from all over attended PumpkinFest this year and it was the largest crowd we’ve attracted for the event, with more than 112,000 in attendance. It’s so rewarding to know that the Heritage Foundation continues to create ‘small town’ experiences featuring our own local talents while also attracting a worldwide audience. We want to thank all of our volunteers who worked tirelessly to set up and manage this extraordinary fall festival, as well as our incredibly generous sponsors, including our presenter, FirstBank.”

Additional major sponsors included Craft Body Scan, Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Fourth Capital, HomeCraft Gutters, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, LeafGuard, My Second Home, National Dance Clubs, PARKS Realty, Power Home Remodel, Renewal by Andersen, RNM Management, Stretch Labs, Williamson Medical Center, and Jackson. Area sponsors include Grace Chapel, Lipscomb University, Publix Supermarkets, School of Rock and Mercer Advisors. For more information visit www.FranklinPumpkinFest.com.

Mark your calendar, Dickens of a Christmas will take place on Saturday, December 10th – Sunday, December 11th in downtown Franklin.