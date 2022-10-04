Are You Ready? Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event, PumpkinFest, Returns in Just a Few Weeks

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.

Prepare your costume for the costume contest for the whole family, including your furry family members.

Other activities to expect.

150+ Arts and crafts vendors

30+ Food vendors and street food vendors

Live entertainment with Main Stage sponsored by School of Rock, and an Acoustic Stage sponsored by Lipscomb University

Kids Zone sponsored by Grace Chapel, features carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!

Costume contests for pets and families sponsored by Jackson

Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cookoff

Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors

Autumn Alley which will have: Old fashioned games Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin” Extreme pumpkin carving Photo opportunities around the square



Over the next few weeks, we will be your guide to Franklin’s PumpkinFest, breaking down everything to do at the festival and throughout downtown Franklin, so keep checking our site for PumpkinFest news!

For more information, visit Franklinpumpkinfest.com.