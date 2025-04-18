PulteGroup Announces Grand Opening of New Nolensville Community

PulteGroup announced the grand opening of its newest Middle Tennessee John Wieland Homes neighborhood, Willow Ridge, in the booming Nolensville suburb. The 42-acre neighborhood is approximately two miles from the heart of the town and the developing Nolensville Town Square, with easy access to Nashville, Franklin, and top-rated Williamson County schools. At completion, the neighborhood will feature 44 homes on sizable lots up to 1.1 acres with a Playground Tot Lot and accessible walking trails. Willow Ridge by John Wieland Homes will open to the public on Saturday, April 26.

Willow Ridge offers PulteGroup’s build quality paired with John Wieland Homes’ award-winning regionally curated boutique design and contemporary architecture. With homes starting at $1.2 million and ranging from 3,775 to over 6,000 square feet, with up to eight bedrooms and seven and a half baths, potential buyers are offered high-end, customizable homes at a more achievable price point.

“We’ve studied the latest executions of modern custom architecture, and we’re bringing it to a greater Nashville suburb at a favorable price point with an unmatched structural warranty,” said Jason Demuth, president of PulteGroup’s Tennessee division. “Willow Ridge offers approachable luxury—nestled in the hills of Nolensville, ranked #1 best suburb to live in Tennessee by Niche.com, it’s the ideal place to invest in a home where your family can grow.”

Willow Ridge offers future residents personalization and privacy, with four contemporary design plans and no back-to-back homesites. The builder’s professional design center allows residents access to PulteGroup’s national partners, who provide the highest-quality interior and color selections. Homebuyers enjoy a range of architectural options and luxury features typically found in custom homes, such as built-out basements, pet wash stations, multi-panel sliding doors, three-sided fireplaces and more. Willow Ridge homes are equipped with smart home capabilities, Energy Star® certification and industry-leading ten-year home warranties.

On Saturday, April 26, Willow Ridge will officially open to the public with model home tours to celebrate the grand opening. Future residents and neighbors of the community are invited to mingle with other guests and tour the 6,528-square-foot model home, professionally designed and furnished in the Modern Farmhouse influence.

Willow Ridge by John Wieland Homes is located at 2671 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Tennessee 37135, 40 minutes from downtown Nashville. Nashvillians or those considering a move can visit Willow Ridge’s website at www.jwhomes.com/willowridge and sign up for the VIP Interest List to be among the first to receive news, updates and grand opening information.

