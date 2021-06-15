Puckett’s Named Official BBQ of Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Puckett’s® Gro. & Restaurant has been named the Official BBQ of Nashville Superspeedway. A variety of BBQ options, sides and other Southern favorites will be available June 18-20 at Nashville Superspeedway both on the mezzanine level and through the Puckett’s Trolley in the FanZone. Puckett’s pulled pork, chicken or brisket cherry wood-smoked BBQ is cooked low and slow with a dry rub, resulting in fall-off-the-bone tenderness with a slightly sweet and smoky Tennessee flavor.

“As the track reopens this month, Nashville Superspeedway is prepared to welcome fans from near and far,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of Puckett’s parent company A. Marshall Hospitality. “Puckett’s Southern staples and famous BBQ are favorites for locals and visitors alike. We look forward to offering a taste of Tennessee to racing fans as the Official BBQ Sponsor of the track.”

Additionally, race fans purchasing tickets for either the Friday, June 18 “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race or Saturday, June 19 “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race, are eligible to receive a $10 gift card per ticket purchased for use at any Puckett’s location by using code PUCKETTS10 or by following this link.

“Partnering with popular Middle Tennessee institutions has been one of our key objectives during our build toward our NASCAR weekend,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Puckett’s has a passionate following and as fans come to watch America’s best drivers in action, we hope they enjoy many of Puckett’s delicious offerings throughout our events.”

The sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in track history and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. Tickets remain available for the first two races of the weekend include the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACETIX.