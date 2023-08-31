Puckett’s is Offering Customers the Deal of a Lifetime

Launching at all locations, Puckett’s Restaurant is offering customers the deal of a lifetime. With the purchase of one of the southern eatery’s new tumblers, guests will receive free coffee with each visit for life.

The tumblers are available to purchase in each Puckett’s Restaurant for $34.99 and come in a variety of sizes and colors. With the purchase, guests will receive free coffee in their tumbler every time they visit Puckett’s.

Puckett’s has locations in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Columbia, Chattanooga, Pigeon Forge and Cullman, Alabama.