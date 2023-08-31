Puckett’s is Offering Customers the Deal of a Lifetime

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Puckett\\’s

Launching at all locations, Puckett’s Restaurant is offering customers the deal of a lifetime. With the purchase of one of the southern eatery’s new tumblers, guests will receive free coffee with each visit for life.

The tumblers are available to purchase in each Puckett’s Restaurant for $34.99 and come in a variety of sizes and colors. With the purchase, guests will receive free coffee in their tumbler every time they visit Puckett’s.

Puckett’s has locations in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Columbia, Chattanooga, Pigeon Forge and Cullman, Alabama.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

