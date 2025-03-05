Puckett’s and Scout’s in Franklin will Celebrate Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month. To celebrate, Puckett’s Franklin and Scout’s Pub will offer special offerings this month.

Puckett’s Franklin will feature female country hit writers Karen Stanley and Leslie Satcher on Saturday, March 8th, International Women’s Day, from 8-9:30 p.m. For a $20 cover, come support local female musicians and order some Southern classics or delicious Cajun-inspired food from Puckett’s new menu.

Scout’s Pub in Westhaven is partnering with local distilleries and breweries that are female-owned and/or operated to cheers to Women’s History Month. Each week of March is a different theme highlighting the respective distilleries and breweries. See details on offerings below:

Week 1: Spirited Women — local female-owned tequila company Southbound.

Week 2: Women in Wine — more details to come

Week 3: St. Patrick’s Day — Jackalope Brewing Company

Week 4: Women in Whiskey — Happenstance Whiskey Bourbon

