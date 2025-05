Publix Super Markets is opening a brand-new store in Spring Hill and is looking to hire team members across various departments.

Dates: Wednesday, June 4 & Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time:9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Spring Hill Event Center, 1018 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance here.

