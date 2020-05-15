



Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours.

*Note: Hours of pharmacies at hospitals will vary by location.

“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” Publix writes on its site.

With the newly expanded hours, Publix will suspend reserved shopping hours.

“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

Visit the store locator to find the hours near you.



