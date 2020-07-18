



Beginning July 21, Publix customers are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store, according to a statement on the Publix site.

“The CDC also recommends we keep our distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Publix has put into place new measures to help our customers maintain social distancing with other customers and our associates. Our aisles are now one-way to reduce your chances of passing another shopper. We’ve marked off 6-foot increments at checkout. And finally, our managers have discretion to limit the number of shoppers in the store at one time. There is one more thing you can do to help: Please shop alone, if you can. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding to help us all achieve the important goal of social distancing,” the Publix statement continues.

