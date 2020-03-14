Beginning March 14, all Publix locations will close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice, the company writes on its website.

The early closure time is “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.”

Publix also shares the steps they are taking to safeguard the health and well-being of customers and associates.

Sanitation. Publix states its routine cleaning and sanitation standards already meet CDC guidelines. Additionally, they’ve put in place a heightened disinfection response program.

Food Demonstrations. Publix has suspended food demonstrations in our stores until further notice.

Product availability. Publix has applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need.

Alternative shopping options. Customers who need to, or prefer to, avoid public places may take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup of groceries and other items. Visit publix.com for details.