Public Notice: Williamson County Property Committee Meeting Set for April 24, 2024

Notice is hereby given that a meeting will convene of the Property Committee at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The Committee will be meeting on-site at the former Verizon Wireless facility in Cool Springs (455 Duke Drive, Franklin, TN, 37067).

Committee members will meet to review resolutions and any other business to come before the committee. Upon conclusion of the business meeting, committee members will take a tour of the building.

Notice is hereby given that citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.

