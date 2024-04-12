Public Notice: Williamson County HR, Budget Committee Meeting Set for April 15, 2024

The Budget Committee will convene at 4:30 p.m. on April 15, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. Committee members will meet to discuss and review the 2024-25 proposed budgets from the following departments and any other business to come before the committees at that time.
Solid Waste Department
Municipal Solid Waste Board
Sewage Disposal
Codes Compliance
Information Systems
County Commission
Board of Equalization
Beer Board
County Mayor
County Buildings
WC-TV
Archives
Human Resources
County Attorney
Accounting
Prop Assessor
Election Commission
County Trustee
Register of Deeds
County Clerk
Community Development
Other Finance (Purchasing)
Planning
Parks & Recreation
Building Codes
Engineering
Ag Expo Park
Veterans Services
The Williamson County Human Resources Committee will convene at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex.
Committee members will meet to review a new part-time position requests for the 2024-25 Animal Center with funding to be provided by Friends of Animal Care, and any additional business that comes before the Committee at that time.
Notice is hereby given that citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.