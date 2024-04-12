Public Notice: Williamson County HR, Budget Committee Meeting Set for April 15, 2024

The Budget Committee will convene at 4:30 p.m. on April 15, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. Committee members will meet to discuss and review the 2024-25 proposed budgets from the following departments and any other business to come before the committees at that time.

Solid Waste Department

Municipal Solid Waste Board

Sewage Disposal

Codes Compliance

Information Systems

County Commission

Board of Equalization

Beer Board

County Mayor

County Buildings

WC-TV

Archives

Human Resources

County Attorney

Accounting

Prop Assessor

Election Commission

County Trustee

Register of Deeds

County Clerk

Community Development

Other Finance (Purchasing)

Planning

Parks & Recreation

Building Codes

Engineering

Ag Expo Park

Veterans Services

The Williamson County Human Resources Committee will convene at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

Committee members will meet to review a new part-time position requests for the 2024-25 Animal Center with funding to be provided by Friends of Animal Care, and any additional business that comes before the Committee at that time.

Notice is hereby given that citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.