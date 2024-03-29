Public Notice: Williamson County Budget Committee Meeting Set for April 1, 2024

The Budget Committee will convene at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. Committee members will meet to discuss and review the 2024-25 proposed budgets from the following departments and any other business to come before the committees at that time.

Circuit Court Clerk

General Sessions Court

Chancery Court / Clerk & Master

Juvenile Court

Judicial Commissioners

Other Admin. Justice

Juvenile Services

Sheriff-Field

Sheriff-Traffic

Jail / Corrections Workhouse/ Litter

Drug Control Fund

Fire Prevention & Control

Medical Examiner

Office of Public Safety

Other Emergency Management (LEPC)

Ambulance/EMS

Public Defender

Notice is hereby given that citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.

Anyone requesting an accommodation due to a disability should contact Risk Management at 615-790-5466. This request if possible should be made at least three (3) working days prior to the meeting.