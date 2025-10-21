Public Feedback Opportunity: TISA Accountability

WCS stakeholders will have until October 30 to participate in a survey regarding student achievement.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act (TCA 49-3-112) requires each school district to submit an annual TISA Accountability Report.

The report outlines the academic goals supported by TISA funding. As part of this process, districts must also provide opportunities for public input. Community feedback plays an important role in shaping our district’s goals and action steps.

WCS families, students, staff and community members are encouraged to review the TISA Accountability Report and share their thoughts through a brief survey which will remain open until October 30, 2025.

Source: WCS

