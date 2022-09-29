Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the 38th Juried Biennial Exhibition of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. The exhibit will be open to the public from October 10 until November 18.

“This impressive undertaking to form a statewide watercolor organization has grown into five regions across the state with about 250 members served by volunteer representatives in each region,” stated Lisa Hoffman, Pryor Art Gallery curator.

A non-profit, all-volunteer organization, TnWS was founded in 1971 by artist Mary Britten Lynch in collaboration with the Hunter Museum of Chattanooga, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s art department and University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s art department. TnWS offers open membership to any Tennessee resident who is a water-media artist. They have over 250 members centered around the principal cities of Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities.

At the close of the Association for Visual Arts exhibition in Chattanooga, the traveling exhibit of 30 paintings was chosen by juror and renowned international artist Stan Miller. The collection is being shown at four galleries across the state for seven months, ending January 2023.

The 30 artists in the exhibit includes 12 artists from Middle Tennessee Region II and five of the award winners. The $2,000 Best of Show awarded painting, “Kudzu Reimagined” by Knoxville area artist Susan Miller, is included in the exhibit.

“Columbia State is excited to host this well-organized exhibition and we hope everyone will take advantage of the unique privilege to visit such high caliber works of art while they are in our neighborhood,” Hoffman said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The opening reception, which is also free and open to the public, will be October 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Performance Series’ first performance of the season: Jason Catron & His Little Big Band. For information about the First Farmers Performance Series and tickets, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Performance-Series.

For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PryorGallery.

For more information about the Pryor Art Gallery, contact Hoffman at 931.540.2883 or [email protected]