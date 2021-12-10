Pryor Art Gallery Hosts “Photographic Stories of the Grand Ole Opry” Exhibit Through Dec 17

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery is featuring the photography of Les Leverett and Marty Stuart in “Photographic Stories of the Grand Ole Opry” exhibit. The exhibit is open to the public until Dec. 17.

“We are so pleased to have these two friends, Les Leverett and Marty Stuart exhibiting their work together,” stated Rusty Summerville, Pryor Art Gallery interim curator.

Grammy Award-winning photographer Les Leverett captured photos at the Grand Ole Opry for 32 years. In addition to his inclusion in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Walkway of Stars, Leverett was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Association and Billboard Magazine’s award for Country Album Cover of the Year for Dolly Parton’s “Bubbling Over.”

Both a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, Marty Stuart’s photography illustrates the country music scene from an insider perspective. A five-time Grammy winning musician, Stuart continues to release music while his photos have filled several books.

A reception celebrating the exhibit will be held in the Pryor Art Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

“Come on out and view the work of Les and Marty,” Summerville said. “Les will be glad to tell you a story or two about the country music greats he has known. Additionally, there will be more stories to be heard from the archivist of the Grand Ole Opry, Jen Larson, another great storyteller.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike. For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PryorGallery.

For more information about the Pryor Art Gallery, contact Summerville at 931.540.2883 or [email protected].