Williamson County Schools is working with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to protect students online.

This semester, HSI Special Agent Dennis Fetting visited several WCS middle schools to speak with families about the risks children face in this digital age. The video above was recorded November 13 at Spring Station Middle School.

The presentation covers tactics used by adult predators online, the growing crime of sextortion, the information devices give away about you and your child, and the newest apps, online games and social networks children are using.

Watch the video above in its entirety, or for easier navigation, time stamps can be found below.

Source: WCS

