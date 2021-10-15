Protect Your Roof Against Storm Damage

“In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes,” wrote Ben Franklin. No disrespect to “The First American,” but you’ve never lived in Middle Tennessee. In this part of the world, we can also be certain of storms.

Storms are inevitable. So, why wait to react to roof damage? Wouldn’t it be better to be proactive and protect your roof from storm damage in the first place? You could save yourself not only the hassle of trying to find someone to repair the roof (when everyone else is also looking for roof contractors), but you could save a lot of money by avoiding potential damage inside your home.

Roof Doctors offers a few tips in protecting your roof before the storms come.

Tip 1: Inspect Your Roof Semi-Annually

Inspect your roof twice a year, every spring and fall. These are two of the biggest seasons for storms. So, it’s important to make sure your roof is in good shape. Look for cracked or curled shingles, missing shingles and sagging spots. If you see these issues, call the pros and get the problem fixed before a storm makes it worse and water finds its way into your home.

Tip 2: Inspect the Interior

Issues on the inside of your house, such as water spots on the ceiling or walls, or the new appearance or musty odor of mold or mildew, may indicate a breach in the integrity of the roof. If you have leaks or other issues, get ahead of it and repair the issue instead of waiting for further damage.

Tip 3: Keep the Roof Clean

Keeping your roof clean and free of debris is important. Roofs that bear the weight of excessive materials such as tree branches could become compromised.

Tip 4: Clean the Gutters

While you’re tending to the roof, you might as well clean the gutters. When gutters and downspouts become clogged with leaves and other debris, they can no longer serve their purpose of filtering water away from the roof and house. When the rain comes, all the water that couldn’t flow out through the gutters pools and permeates weaknesses in your roof.

Tip 5: Inspect Surrounding Trees

Trees provide so much to Tennesseeans, from shade to beauty to homes for lovely songbirds. But if a tree is overgrown or compromised, it could mean trouble during a storm. Branches that overhang roofs can not only break and damage the roof, even getting whipped around by a strong wind could cause cracking or remove loose shingles.

A tree with dead branches or dead roots could cause major problems during a heavy storm. It’s much easier to handle tree issues on bright, sunny days with a professional tree trimmer than trying to navigate a yard and roof covered with tree debris after a storm.

Call Roof Doctors

Protect and prevent storm damage by taking care of little issues before they turn into major complications for your roof and home. Call Roof Doctors at 1-844-40-LEAKS for a free inspection and estimate before the next storm.

