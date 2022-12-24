Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station November 28, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for November 28 through December 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,239,515.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3228 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2801 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$328,619.00
|1775 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$670,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4001 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,722.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2640 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3c
|3584 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$496,662.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2644 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a
|2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3209 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$485,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2674 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,275,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec3b
|3548 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$747,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2085 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$757,049.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3049 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2040 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2044 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2123 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,215,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2741 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2036 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$698,885.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3045 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179