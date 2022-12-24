Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station November 28, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for November 28 through December 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,239,515.00 Littlebury Sec2 3228 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000.00 Buckner Place 2801 Biggers Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $328,619.00 1775 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $670,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 4001 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $600,722.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2640 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 3c 3584 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $496,662.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2644 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 3a 2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000.00 Littlebury Sec1 3209 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $485,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2674 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,275,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec3b 3548 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $747,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2085 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $757,049.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3049 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2040 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2044 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2123 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,215,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2741 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2036 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $698,885.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3045 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179