Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station November 28, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for November 28 through December 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,239,515.00Littlebury Sec23228 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000.00Buckner Place2801 Biggers DrThompsons Station37179
$328,619.001775 Cayce Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$670,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24001 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$600,722.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142640 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$875,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3c3584 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$496,662.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142644 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$925,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3a2804 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000.00Littlebury Sec13209 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$485,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12674 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$1,275,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec3b3548 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$747,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2085 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$757,049.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153049 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12040 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12044 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12123 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,215,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12741 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12036 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$698,885.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153045 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179

