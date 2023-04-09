Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station March 13, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station for March 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,000,000Bridgemore Village Sec2b3116 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$727,415Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22565 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$747,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c3208 Weavers Mill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$750,000Tollgate Village Sec 14a2820 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$730,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a2159 Ravenscourt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,330,000Avenue Downs Sec12737 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$330,0001710 Old Thompsons Sta RdThompsons Station37179
$499,900Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Branford Place 102Thompsons Station37179
$400,000Anderson Acres Sec 12102 Geneva DrThompsons Station37179
$705,977Fields Of Canterbury Sec183262 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$265,000Newport Meadows101 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$342,916Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2412 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$522,250Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Branford Place 100Thompsons Station37179
$1,622,974Whistle Stop Farms Sec52504 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$750,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d3034 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,245,000Avenue Downs Sec12717 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,329,256Avenue Downs Sec12733 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here