Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station March 13, 2023

Property transfers in Thompson's Station for March 13-17, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,000,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2b
|3116 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$727,415
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2565 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$747,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c
|3208 Weavers Mill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2820 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a
|2159 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,330,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2737 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000
|1710 Old Thompsons Sta Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Branford Place 102
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1
|2102 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$705,977
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3262 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$265,000
|Newport Meadows
|101 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$342,916
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2
|412 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$522,250
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Branford Place 100
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,622,974
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2504 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|3034 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,245,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2717 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,329,256
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2733 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179