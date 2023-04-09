Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station March 13, 2023

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station for March 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,000,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2b 3116 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $727,415 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 2565 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $747,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c 3208 Weavers Mill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2820 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $730,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a 2159 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,330,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 2737 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000 1710 Old Thompsons Sta Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $499,900 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2095 Branford Place 102 Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 2102 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $705,977 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3262 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $265,000 Newport Meadows 101 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $342,916 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 412 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $522,250 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2095 Branford Place 100 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,622,974 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2504 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d 3034 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,245,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 2717 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,329,256 Avenue Downs Sec1 2733 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179