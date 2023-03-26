Property Transfers in Spring Hill February 27, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale

Property transfers in Spring Hill for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$455,000.00Spring Hill Meadow2011 Spring Hill Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$499,900.00Ridgeport Sec 11800 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$749,990.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2113 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$605,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 13011 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$399,900.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a2959 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$540,000.00Campbell Station Sec 33025 Harrah DrSpring Hill37174
$784,990.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2099 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$415,998.00Shirebrook Ph2501 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$449,000.00Petra Commons264 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$430,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 34016 Gersham CtSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161005 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$820,000.00Landings @ Preston Park147 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$675,436.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a367 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$432,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 42281 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$709,000.00Brixworth Ph51711 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174

