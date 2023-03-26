Property Transfers in Spring Hill February 27, 2023

Property transfers in Spring Hill for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$455,000.00
|Spring Hill Meadow
|2011 Spring Hill Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1800 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,990.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2113 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3011 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,900.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|2959 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3025 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$784,990.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2099 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,998.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|501 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,000.00
|Petra Commons
|264 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|4016 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1005 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|147 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,436.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|367 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$432,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 4
|2281 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$709,000.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1711 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174