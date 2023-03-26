Property Transfers in Spring Hill February 27, 2023

Property transfers in Spring Hill for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $455,000.00 Spring Hill Meadow 2011 Spring Hill Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $499,900.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1800 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $749,990.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2113 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 3011 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $399,900.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a 2959 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $540,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 3 3025 Harrah Dr Spring Hill 37174 $784,990.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2099 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $415,998.00 Shirebrook Ph2 501 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $449,000.00 Petra Commons 264 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $430,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 4016 Gersham Ct Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1005 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $820,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park 147 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $675,436.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 367 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $432,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 4 2281 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $709,000.00 Brixworth Ph5 1711 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174