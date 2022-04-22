Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 28, 2022

Michael Carpenter
house with for sale sign

Property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,312,515.00Traditions Sec21930 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,052,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 31102 Brentwood LnBrentwood37027
$2,694,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19559 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$1,464,500.00Allens Green1736 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 61512 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Beech Grove Farms9571 Jockey Club LnBrentwood37027
$2,550,000.00Governors Club The Ph 11 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$2,430,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 35170 Colleton WayBrentwood37027
$323,080.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2817 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,663,167.00Crossroads South Sec 2308 Southgate CtBrentwood37027
$1,010,000.00River Oaks Sec 16205 River CtBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1508 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11121 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 29433 Elmhurst CtBrentwood37027
$505,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11633 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Holly Tree Hills1349 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$2,100,000.00Woodway5116 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Country Club Est517 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 11502 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwood37027
$2,275,000.00Traditions Sec31927 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$4,500,000.00Governors Club The Ph 27 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000.00Traditions Sec41844 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Brookfield Sec 92520 Myers Park CtBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Country Club Est519 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1518 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$2,840,000.00Lenox Park Sec 11939 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Liberty Downs9407 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$1,877,000.00Lenox Park Sec 11928 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$685,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41514 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Waterford6414 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$3,950,000.00Governors Club The Ph 12 Carmel LnBrentwood37027

