Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 28, 2022

Property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,312,515.00
|Traditions Sec2
|1930 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,052,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|1102 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,694,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9559 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,464,500.00
|Allens Green
|1736 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|1512 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9571 Jockey Club Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|1 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,430,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 3
|5170 Colleton Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$323,080.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|817 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,663,167.00
|Crossroads South Sec 2
|308 Southgate Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,010,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6205 River Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|508 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1121 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 2
|9433 Elmhurst Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$505,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1633 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills
|1349 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000.00
|Woodway
|5116 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Country Club Est
|517 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|1502 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,275,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1927 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|7 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1844 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 9
|2520 Myers Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Country Club Est
|519 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1518 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,840,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1939 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|9407 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,877,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1928 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1514 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Waterford
|6414 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,950,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|2 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027