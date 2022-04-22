Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 28, 2022

Property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,312,515.00 Traditions Sec2 1930 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,052,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 1102 Brentwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,694,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9559 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,464,500.00 Allens Green 1736 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 6 1512 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Beech Grove Farms 9571 Jockey Club Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 1 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,430,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 3 5170 Colleton Way Brentwood 37027 $323,080.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 817 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,663,167.00 Crossroads South Sec 2 308 Southgate Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,010,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 6205 River Ct Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 508 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1121 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 2 9433 Elmhurst Ct Brentwood 37027 $505,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1633 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Holly Tree Hills 1349 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000.00 Woodway 5116 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Country Club Est 517 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 1502 Chestnut Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,275,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1927 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,500,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 7 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1844 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Brookfield Sec 9 2520 Myers Park Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Country Club Est 519 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1518 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,840,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 1939 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Liberty Downs 9407 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,877,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 1928 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $685,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 1514 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Waterford 6414 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,950,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 2 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027