Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 6-12, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 6-12, 2021.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,500,000.00Governors Club The Ph 65 Portrush CtBrentwood37027
$428,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17037 Tartan Crest CtBrentwood37027
$569,628.00Brentwood Park9006 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$5,000,000.00Brentwood Towne Center122 Franklin Rd 200Brentwood37027
$1,425,000.00915 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$414,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11607 Rosewood DrBrentwood37027
$1,590,000.00Cromwell Sec 11816 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$2,200,000.00Traditions Sec11925 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$1,528,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 7815 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59775 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Oakhall Sec 29304 Century Oak CtBrentwood37027
$1,865,000.00Belle Rive Ph 3558 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Brenthaven Ph 11221 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$3,150,000.00Iroquois Est300 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$2,206,756.00Witherspoon Sec69262 Berwyn CtBrentwood37027
$1,835,501.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41615 Treehouse CtBrentwood37027
$1,370,000.00Brentwood Country Club507 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$706,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1588 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,051,000.00Shadow Creek @103 Blackstone CtBrentwood37027
$3,050,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 6314 Oakvale DrBrentwood37027
$489,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31249 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$330,000.00Hillview Est Sec 1Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$335,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1702 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$937,000.00Raintree Forest Reserve1523 Fernwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,731,683.00Traditions Sec51897 Traditions CirBrentwood37027

