Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 6-12, 2021

See the property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 6-12, 2021.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|5 Portrush Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$428,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7037 Tartan Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,628.00
|Brentwood Park
|9006 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000.00
|Brentwood Towne Center
|122 Franklin Rd 200
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000.00
|915 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$414,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1607 Rosewood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,590,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1816 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000.00
|Traditions Sec1
|1925 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,528,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7
|815 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9775 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9304 Century Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,865,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 3
|558 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|1221 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,150,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|300 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,206,756.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9262 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,835,501.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1615 Treehouse Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,370,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|507 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$706,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1588 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,051,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|103 Blackstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,050,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|314 Oakvale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$489,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1249 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 1
|Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|702 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$937,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1523 Fernwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,731,683.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1897 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027