Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 6-12, 2021

See the property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 6-12, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,500,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 5 Portrush Ct Brentwood 37027 $428,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 7037 Tartan Crest Ct Brentwood 37027 $569,628.00 Brentwood Park 9006 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000.00 Brentwood Towne Center 122 Franklin Rd 200 Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000.00 915 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $414,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1607 Rosewood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,590,000.00 Cromwell Sec 1 1816 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000.00 Traditions Sec1 1925 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,528,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 7 815 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 9775 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9304 Century Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,865,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 3 558 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Brenthaven Ph 1 1221 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,150,000.00 Iroquois Est 300 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,206,756.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9262 Berwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,835,501.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1615 Treehouse Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,370,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 507 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $706,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1588 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,051,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 103 Blackstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,050,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 314 Oakvale Dr Brentwood 37027 $489,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1249 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $330,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 1 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $335,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 702 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $937,000.00 Raintree Forest Reserve 1523 Fernwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,731,683.00 Traditions Sec5 1897 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027