Production of 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Begins at GM’s Spring Hill Plant

DETROIT – General Motors marks another major milestone in its commitment to an all-electric future as Cadillac formally celebrates the beginning of retail production of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant. GM President Mark Reuss, Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, UAW representatives, plant employees and other officials joined together Monday to celebrate this milestone.

GM announced a commitment to invest $2 billion in Spring Hill Assembly in October 2020, and the entire Spring Hill team has worked to prepare for production of the Cadillac LYRIQ. The launch accelerated ahead of schedule, while the team continued to assemble the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia with world-class quality.

“The Cadillac LYRIQ sets the standard for the future of Cadillac and marks another major milestone in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future,” said Reuss. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Spring Hill Assembly with the best, most advanced technology in the world and the team worked tirelessly to complete the preparations nine months ahead of the original schedule.”

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition sold out in just over 10 minutes late last summer, and demand continues to grow. Cadillac will begin taking additional orders for the 2023 LYRIQ on May 19.

The debut of the Ultium Platform in a Cadillac EV

The Cadillac LYRIQ, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, is built on GM’s Ultium Platform, the heart of the company’s EV strategy. The Ultium Platform encompasses a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.

Through the Ultium Platform, GM will realize a strategic value chain shift across its network of vehicle assembly plants as the company commonizes and streamlines machinery, tooling and assembly processes. This flexibility enables lower capital investments and greater efficiencies as additional assembly plant transformations occur.

GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing complex, which consists of a vehicle assembly plant, metal stamping plant and an engine plant, is the largest GM facility in North America. The complex opened in 1990 and has built more than 4.5 million vehicles. The vehicle assembly plant and engine plant sit on 2,100 acres with 700 of those acres dedicated to farming. An additional 100 acres are dedicated to a wildlife habitat, wetlands and native grasses. Spring Hill’s wildlife area has received Gold recognition and certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.