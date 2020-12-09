Product Feature: Touchable Spray Wax from Kevin Murphy

Not only can you get a dapper cut, straight razor shave, and nail treatment at Refine Men’s Salon. You can also stock up on some of the finest men’s hair products available. We’re proud to stock a premium selection of grooming products for men, from brands like 18.21 Man Made, Reuzel and Aveda.

This month, we’re highlighting one of stylist Ashley Mullins’ favorite products, Touchable from Kevin Murphy.

Touchable, available in-store at Refine Men’s Salon, is a weightless finishing spray that maintains texture and hold to reinforce the appearance of separation. It’s ideal for a perfectly messy look without the stickiness of traditional wax sprays.

We recommend Touchable for all hair types, colors and textures. Some of its unique ingredients include hibiscus flower extract, milk thistle, sea lavender and carrot seed oil for conditioning.

Benefits of Touchable

Flexible hold

Pliable with a satin sheen

Weightless

How to Use This Product

It’s easy! Simply shake well and spray onto styled hair. Ask your stylist to try Touchable during your next visit to Refine Men’s Salon.

