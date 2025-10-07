Priscilla Block Announces First Headlining Show at Ryman Auditorium

Priscilla Block announces her debut headlining show “Priscilla Block & Friends” at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, set for March 4, 2026, as part of her Things You Didn’t See Tour. This milestone marks a triumphant return to the city where Block honed her craft, stepping onto one of country music’s most revered stages.

Tickets for the Ryman show will be available for early access to members of the Priscilla Block Official Fan Club from Wednesday, October 8 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, October 9 at 10:00 PM local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 10 at 10:00 AM local time.

“Headlining the Ryman is one of the biggest bucket list moments of my life,” said Block. “I moved to Nashville 11 years ago, chasing this dream, and to finally headline the home of country music is such an honor. This will be an unforgettable night, and I can’t wait to share it with y’all.”

The announcement comes just days ahead of the release of Block’s forthcoming sophomore album, Things You Didn’t See (out October 10 via MCA). The 14-track collection offers an unvarnished portrait of life beyond the spotlight, exploring themes of love, misrepresentation, exhaustion and emotional growing pains.

The album has already earned praise in The New York Times’ coveted Fall Preview (“tightly crafted, wordplay-heavy pop-country songs”) and has been featured in release roundups from GRAMMY.com, MusicRow, Consequence, UPROXX and more. Her debut performance of the album’s fiery “You’re Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)” — a bold reimagining of the 1970 Simon & Garfunkel classic — on NBC’s TODAY Show marks an additional highlight in the leadup to the album’s release.

Block will kick off her headlining Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn’t See Tour, on October 23 in Fort Myers, FL, with support from Greylan James and Payton Smith on select dates. She is currently on the road with ACM Award-winner Cole Swindell as part of his Happy Hour Sad Tour. For tickets and more information, visit priscillablock.com/tour.

