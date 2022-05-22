Prince’s Hot Chicken Adds Breakfast Menu to One of its Nashville Locations

Assembly Food Hall is offering a new breakfast option at one of its most iconic Nashville eateries. The legendary Prince’s Hot Chicken is adding a breakfast menu for the first time, but only at its Assembly Food Hall location.

Prince’s Hot Chicken, which has been around since 1935, is at the top of every foodie’s list when it comes to the best hot chicken in the South. And the best just got even better with the addition of its new breakfast menu.

Prince’s breakfast is available daily from 8-11 a.m. at Assembly Food Hall. This new breakfast option joins two other breakfast eateries, Whisk, which offers sweet and savory crepes, and Donut Distillery.

“We’ve been wanting to implement more breakfast options within the food hall for a while now, and what better restaurant to offer it than Nashville’s beloved hot chicken destination,” said Brett Shane of Assembly Food Hall. “We are located in the most metropolitan area in the city, surrounded by apartments and office buildings, and the food hall is expanding its offerings to not only be a dining destination for visitors, but a staple for locals at any hour of the day.”

Prince’s new breakfast menu, which is limited only to its food hall location, offers a wide array of items including its hot chicken biscuit glazed with spicy honey butter, skillet potatoes with onions and peppers, chipotle chili wrap and more.

“Prince’s has only ever offered lunch and dinner, so I am excited for this opportunity to tailor our menu to reach the breakfast crowd,” said Ms. André Prince Jeffries, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken. “Now, the same hot chicken recipe that has been a part of Nashville for almost 90 years can be enjoyed at any time of the day.”

For more information on Assembly Food Hall eateries, bars and events, visit assemblyfoodhall.com.