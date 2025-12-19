Prime Video January 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is kicking off 2026 with a powerhouse January lineup featuring blockbuster Amazon Originals, major movie releases, and extensive live sports coverage. Here's everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month.

December 20

Movies

  • The Creator (2023)

December 22

Movies

  • A Minecraft Movie (2025)

December 26

Movies

  • Sinners (2025)

December 29

Movies

  • The Naked Gun (2025)

December 30

Movies

  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade II (2002)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

January 1

TV Series

  • Chicago P.D. Seasons 1-12 (2014)

Movies

  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
  • 22 Jump Street (2014)
  • About a Boy (2002)
  • Alice, Darling (2023)
  • Alien: Romulus (2024)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • American Gangster (2007)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Blackhat (2015)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • Burn After Reading (2008)
  • Definitely, Maybe (2008)
  • Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Friday Night Lights (2004)
  • Get On Up (2014)
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
  • Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)
  • Les Miserables The Movie (2012)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Loving (2016)
  • Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
  • Mission Impossible (1971)
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000)
  • Mission: Impossible III (2006)
  • Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • Notting Hill (1999)
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
  • Ray (2004)
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015)
  • Ted (2012)
  • Ted 2 (2015)
  • The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
  • The Blues Brothers (1980)
  • The Boss (2016)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Perfect Guy (2015)
  • The Story of Us (1999)
  • The Young Americans (1993)
  • Tully (2018)
  • Uncle Buck (1989)
  • Warcraft (2016)
  • Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
  • Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

January 2

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Atlanta at New York (7:30 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)

January 5

TV Series

  • Spring Fever (2026)
  • Wild Cards Season 2 (2024)

January 6

TV Series

  • Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 105

January 7

TV Series

  • Beast Games Season 2 (2026)

January 9

Movies

  • Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

January 10

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET)
  • Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game

January 11

TV Series

  • The Night Manager Season 2 (2026)
  • Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game (alternate date)

January 13

TV Series

  • Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 106

January 15

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Memphis at Orlando (2:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Houston (7:30 PM ET) / New York at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)

January 16

Movies

  • Smurfs (2025)

January 17

TV Series

  • Fallout Season 2 (2025)

January 18

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Orlando at Memphis (12:00 PM ET)

January 19

TV Series

  • Judy Justice Season 4 (2026)

January 20

TV Series

  • Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 107

January 21

TV Series

  • Steal (2026)

January 22

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State at Dallas (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at LA (10:00 PM ET)

January 23

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Houston at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Indiana at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)

January 27

TV Series

  • Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 108

January 28

Movies

  • The Wrecking Crew (2026)

January 29

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Milwaukee at Washington (7:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Minnesota (9:30 PM ET)

January 30

Movies

  • Preparation for the Next Life (2025)

January 31

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at TBD

Movies

  • Earthquake (1974)
  • Leap Year (2010)
  • Play Misty For Me (1971)
  • Rumble Fish (1983)
  • Slap Shot (1977)
  • The Beguiled (1971)
  • The Big Lebowski (1998)
  • The Eiger Sanction (1975)
  • The Funhouse (1981)
  • The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
  • Waterworld (1995)

