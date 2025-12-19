Prime Video January 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is kicking off 2026 with a powerhouse January lineup featuring blockbuster Amazon Originals, major movie releases, and extensive live sports coverage. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month. More Entertainment News!

December 20

Movies

The Creator (2023)

December 22

Movies

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

December 26

Movies

Sinners (2025)

December 29

Movies

The Naked Gun (2025)

December 30

Movies

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Free Willy (1993)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

January 1

TV Series

Chicago P.D. Seasons 1-12 (2014)

Movies

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

About a Boy (2002)

Alice, Darling (2023)

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Blackhat (2015)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Get On Up (2014)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)

Les Miserables The Movie (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Loving (2016)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Mission Impossible (1971)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Notting Hill (1999)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Ray (2004)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Story of Us (1999)

The Young Americans (1993)

Tully (2018)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Warcraft (2016)

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

January 2

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Atlanta at New York (7:30 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)

January 5

TV Series

Spring Fever (2026)

Wild Cards Season 2 (2024)

January 6

TV Series

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 105

January 7

TV Series

Beast Games Season 2 (2026)

January 9

Movies

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

January 10

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET)

Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game

January 11

TV Series

The Night Manager Season 2 (2026)

Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game (alternate date)

January 13

TV Series

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 106

January 15

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Memphis at Orlando (2:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Houston (7:30 PM ET) / New York at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)

January 16

Movies

Smurfs (2025)

January 17

TV Series

Fallout Season 2 (2025)

January 18

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Orlando at Memphis (12:00 PM ET)

January 19

TV Series

Judy Justice Season 4 (2026)

January 20

TV Series

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 107

January 21

TV Series

Steal (2026)

January 22

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State at Dallas (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at LA (10:00 PM ET)

January 23

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Houston at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Indiana at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)

January 27

TV Series

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 108

January 28

Movies

The Wrecking Crew (2026)

January 29

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Milwaukee at Washington (7:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Minnesota (9:30 PM ET)

January 30

Movies

Preparation for the Next Life (2025)

January 31

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at TBD

Movies

Earthquake (1974)

Leap Year (2010)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Slap Shot (1977)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

Waterworld (1995)

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email