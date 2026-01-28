Prime Video February 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video kicks off February 2026 with an impressive lineup of new Amazon Originals, returning series, classic films, and live sports coverage. More Entertainment News

February 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Click (2006)

Colors (1988)

Daylight (1996)

Dear John (2010)

Earthquake (1974)

Fargo (1996)

Funny People (2009)

Gamer (2009)

Hercules (2014)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hook (1991)

Into The Blue (2005)

La La Land (2016)

Leap Year (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way Out (1987)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Searching (2018)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011)

Shocker (1989)

Sisu (2023)

Slap Shot (1977)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Grey (2012)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vow (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Waterworld (1995)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Vanished Season 1 (MGM+)

February 3

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Episode 109 at 5:00 PM PT

$100,000 Pyramid FAST Channel

National Geographic Animals FAST Channel

National Geographic History FAST Channel

National Geographic Travel FAST Channel

February 4

Relationship Goals (2026)

February 5

NBA on Prime: Chicago at Toronto at 7:30 PM ET

NBA on Prime: Philadelphia at Los Angeles at 10:00 PM ET

February 6

LOL: Se Riri, Já Era Season 5 (2026)

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding (2026)

NBA on Prime: New York at Detroit at 7:30 PM ET

NBA on Prime: LA at Sacramento at 10:00 PM ET

February 7

NBA on Prime: Dallas at San Antonio at 6:00 PM ET

February 8

The Burbs Season 1 (Peacock Premium Plus)

February 10

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Episode 110 at 5:00 PM PT

February 11

Cross Season 2 (2026)

February 12

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association (2026)

NBA on Prime: Milwaukee at Oklahoma City at 7:30 PM ET

NBA on Prime: Dallas at Los Angeles at 10:00 PM ET

February 13

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix (2026)

Love Me Love Me (2026)

The Woman King (2022)

Eternity (Apple TV)

February 14

Perry Mason Seasons 1-9 (1957)

February 15

Dark Winds Season 4 (AMC+)

Next Goal Wins (2023)

February 17

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Episode 111 at 5:00 PM PT

February 18

56 Days (2026)

February 19

NBA on Prime: Detroit at New York at 7:30 PM ET

NBA on Prime: Boston at Golden State at 10:00 PM ET

Blue Skies Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

February 20

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 (Apple TV)

February 23

The CEO Club (2026)

February 24

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Episode 112 at 5:00 PM PT

The Voice Season 29 (Peacock Premium Plus)

February 25

The Bluff (2026)

Survivor Season 50 (Paramount+)

February 26

The Gray House (2026)

NBA on Prime: Houston at Orlando at 7:30 PM ET

NBA on Prime: Minnesota at LA at 10:00 PM ET

February 27

Final Siren: Inside the AFL (2026)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (Apple TV)

