Prime Video 2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule

The NFL returns to Prime Video for the fourth season of Thursday Night Football with a preseason game in August and extends all the way to January with a Wild Card playoff game.
Here is the full 2025 Thursday Night Football schedule.
2025 Thursday Night Football schedule
TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
- Preseason—Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Week 2—September 11: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
- Week 3—September 18: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Week 4—September 25: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 5—October 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 6—October 9: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Week 7—October 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 8—October 23: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 9—October 30: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
- Week 10—November 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Week 11—November 13: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Week 12—November 20: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Week 13—Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 14—December 4: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
- Week 15—December 11: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 16—December 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 17—December 25: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Wild Card playoff game: January 10 or 11; Matchup TBD
