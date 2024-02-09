Primark to Open its First Tennessee Store at CoolSprings Galleria

Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced the opening of a new distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition, Primark will open a new store at the CoolSprings Galleria. Other stores were announced in Virginia, Maryland, and Texas.

“The opening of this distribution center in Jacksonville comes at the perfect time for the brand and our customers as we set our sights on continued growth across the US, including in Florida, Texas, as well as our first store in Tennessee, which we announced today. We’re thrilled to continue to bring ‘Primania’ to new customers with our expansion.”

Florida continues to be a thriving retail destination with an ever-increasing population driving consumer demand. Primark recognizes opportunity in the southern US, and with the Jacksonville distribution center supporting this growth, the retailer is now more poised than ever to expand in the Sunshine State with new store plans in Orlando and more to come.

Primark plans to import cargo through the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), an international trade seaport strategically located within a one-day truck drive of nearly 100 million U.S. consumers.

“We welcome Primark to Jacksonville and are thrilled to be a part of the global retailer’s expansion in the United States,” said Eric Green, CEO of the Jacksonville Port Authority. “As new European ocean carrier services call our port, it further strengthens our connections to businesses throughout Europe, which is a target growth market for us, and supports jobs and economic impact for our city and state.”

Through the opening of its new distribution center, Primark, in partnership with DHL and JZI, is creating jobs for and investing in the Jacksonville community. In addition, the retailer is meeting consumer demand as more and more shoppers learn of the brand and products fly off the shelves.

Since 2013, Primark has doubled its global warehouse capacity. This is Primark’s 2nd distribution center in the US, in addition to Bethlehem, PA. Primark is currently operating in 24 stores in the US, across 9 states and has plans to reach 60 stores in the US by 2026.

To help shoppers find what they’re looking for, Primark’s website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. In addition, Primark shoppers are now able to opt in to email communications. Sign up here to stay updated on Primark’s latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.