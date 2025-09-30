Primark Plans Grand Opening at CoolSprings Galleria with Giveaways and Entertainment

Primark announces the grand opening details of its first Middle Tennessee location at the CoolSprings Galleria. The doors will open on October 30th at 11 a.m. with giveaways on the lower level of the mall next to Belk.

CoolSprings Galleria shared on social media, “We’re so excited to FINALLY announce Primark’s Grand Opening at CoolSprings Galleria is Thursday, October 30th at 11am! There will be giveaways, sweet treats, and more surprises for the first customers in line, plus live music all day!”

Spanning over 35,000 square feet, the new store will offer Primark’s signature mix of on-trend fashion, everyday essentials, stylish homeware, and beauty favorites for the whole family. The store shared that it will also provide Tennessee Titans apparel, with prices starting at just $16. Primark also has a partnership with Netflix, providing licensed gear for those looking to celebrate the spooky season with a mix of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and more.

To kick off the grand opening weekend, Primark will have a schedule of fun for the whole family starting Thursday, October 30. Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats for early arrivals. On Saturday, November 1, the beloved character Bluey from the hit kids’ TV show will make a special appearance at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., ready to greet fans and pose for photos. Guests can explore Primark’s playful Bluey collection, filled with cheerful apparel and must-have merchandise inspired by the show. For more details, visit the Eventbrite link.

Those interested in employment can visit the website here to view current job openings.

