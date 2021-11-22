Preview Some of Amazon’s Top Black Friday Deals for 2021

This year, Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event will offer more deals than ever before, featuring products from well-known brands and companies to small businesses and independent artisans. Plus, customers have access to expertly curated guides to help them find the perfect gifts for family and friends this holiday season.

Starting on Thursday, November 25, customers can start shopping thousands of deals that include new gadgets and electronics from Samsung, kid-favorite toys and baby essentials from Mattel and Cybex gb Pockit strollers, and must-have home and kitchen items from Instant Pot. Other deals include seasonal fashion finds, like rag & bone clothing from Shopbop, and beauty favorites from Sunday Riley, OPI, and Color Wow.

The event will also feature thousands of deals from Amazon’s independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. To support small while you save, visit our gift guides highlighting small businesses, Amazon Handmade, and Amazon Launchpad.

Customers looking for inspiration can also shop from Amazon’s largest selection of gift guides, including favorites like Stocking Stuffers, Customers’ Most Loved, and Holiday Toy List, along with guides focused on Electronics, Fashion, and Beauty. Newly released gift guides include Oprah’s Favorite Things, Expert Picks Gift Guide, and the Luxury Stores Gift Guide.

Preview Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday deals

Check out this sneak peek of top deals you can expect to find during Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday event to help find your favorite items and gifts. Then mark your calendars to start shopping during the event on November 25 and November 26.

Holiday toy list

Save on dolls, toys, and accessories from L.O.L. Surprise!, PAW Patrol, Bluey, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more.

Save up to 30% on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC, and PJ Masks.

Seasonal fashion

Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best sellers, including up to 40% on Levi’s for the family and up to 30% on adidas.

Save up to 25% on select Fall Fashion styles from Shopbop, including rag & bone, Frame, and Mother Denim.

Save up to 25% on a Made For You custom T-shirt, and up to 30% on Staples by The Drop. Plus, shoppers save $10 when they spend $50 on their first order from Prime Try Before You Buy, and both new and existing customers save $10 when they spend $50 with Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy (terms and conditions apply).

Home entertaining and décor

Save up to 40% on Instant Brands kitchen appliances.

Save up to 43% on robot, cordless, and upright vacuums from Shark.

Save up to 30% on air purifiers from Levoit and Coway. Save up to 15% on select furniture.

Electronics

Save up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on Garmin watches and navigation products.

Save up to 30% on select desktops, laptops, monitors, and tablets. Receive a $50 Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2. Save $40 with the purchase of FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer.

Beauty

Save $50 on Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, an Amazon exclusive.

Save up to 30% on lash serums and hair sprays from Grande Cosmetics and Color Wow.

Save up to 40% on grooming appliances from Braun and Panasonic.

Save up to 50% on Waterpik.

Amazon brands

Save up to 30% on men’s and women’s fashion.

Save up to 30% on tech accessories and home products.

Save up to 35% on fitness and wellness essentials.

Save up to 40% on pet food from Wag.

Save up to 20% on baby products from Mama Bear.

Amazon Devices

Save up to 42% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wired case, and Echo Frames (2nd Gen).

Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series.

Save up to 30% on the Kindle Oasis. Save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Save up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets.

Save up to 30% on Blink video Doorbell. Save $20 on the Luna Controller.

Tools, garden, and automotive

Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tools.

Save up to 31% on select generators from DuroMax.

Save up to 30% on select AeroGarden indoor gardens.

Save up to 30% on select auto parts and accessories.

Sports and outdoors

Save up to 30% on select Coleman and Marmot equipment. Save up to 30% on select Team Sports products.

Entertainment

Virtual travel and experiences

Save up to 50% on all Amazon Explore experiences, hosted by local experts, U.S. customers have access to a wide range of livestreamed, interactive experiences across the globe—all from the comfort of their homes. Customers can shop unique items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world, and gift experiences to their friends and family.

Find fast, free, and convenient delivery options

Now that you’ve got your eye on a few deals, find out how you can get them shipped quickly and conveniently this season through the services below.

Free One-Day and Same-Day delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items are available for Free Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. Prime members can also shop over 3 million items available for delivery in as fast as five hours with faster Same-Day Delivery—now available in 15 cities. These fast delivery options are not only convenient for customers, but they’re better for the planet. Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers, so the items travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way Amazon is reducing the impact of climate change on future generations by building a sustainable business. Learn more about Prime Delivery start a free 30-day trial of Prime

As we all wait for the big day, get prepared with tips on how to shop and save on Amazon this season, and learn more about holiday delivery.