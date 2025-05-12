Preventative Maintenance Tips for Commercial HVAC Systems

Keeping your commercial HVAC system in top condition is essential for energy efficiency, system longevity, and uninterrupted business operations. At A&M Mechanical Services, we help business owners across Hermitage, Nashville, and all of Davidson County stay ahead of costly breakdowns with tailored commercial HVAC maintenance plans.

Whether you run a restaurant, manage a fitness center, or operate a retail space, preventative HVAC maintenance is a wise investment in your business. Here are some top tips for keeping your system running at peak performance.

Change Air Filters Regularly

Air filters are your HVAC system’s first line of defense. Dirty or clogged filters force your system to work harder, reducing energy efficiency and circulating dust and allergens through your space. We recommend changing filters every 1 to 3 months, depending on usage and air quality. Staying on top of this small task can significantly improve overall system performance.

Benefits of changing filters regularly:

Improves indoor air quality

Boosts system efficiency

Reduces strain on components

Keep HVAC Coils Clean

Over time, dirt and debris build up on evaporator and condenser coils, restricting airflow and reducing your HVAC system’s ability to absorb and release heat. This buildup can lead to frozen coils, higher energy bills, and even system failure if ignored. Routine cleaning helps maintain an energy-efficient HVAC system and ensures your equipment works properly.

Inspect and Seal Ductwork

Leaky or uninsulated ductwork can account for significant energy loss, especially in large commercial spaces. If your HVAC system seems to be working overtime without properly heating or cooling your building, your ducts may be to blame. Our team provides thorough ductwork inspections to identify leaks, seal gaps, and keep conditioned air moving efficiently throughout your business.

Schedule Seasonal Professional Inspections

Having a professional HVAC technician inspect your system twice a year can help catch minor issues before they become expensive repairs. Our preventative maintenance plans include detailed inspections, from checking refrigerant levels and electrical connections to calibrating thermostats and ensuring safety controls are working correctly.

Benefits of regular professional checkups:

Catches problems early before they escalate

Ensures safe, compliant operation

Maximizes system lifespan

Monitor Thermostat Settings and Performance

If your HVAC system runs longer than usual or is struggling to reach set temperatures, the issue might be with your thermostat. Calibrating your thermostat and upgrading to programmable or smart systems can reduce energy consumption and provide better control over your indoor environment. We can help assess whether your thermostat is operating efficiently and recommend adjustments.

Keep Your HVAC System Performing Its Best

Preventative maintenance is one of the smartest ways to extend the life of your HVAC system and avoid unexpected repair costs. With our experienced technicians and customized maintenance plans, A&M Mechanical Services is here to keep your system running efficiently year-round.

We serve Hermitage, Nashville, and Davidson County and are committed to keeping your operations running smoothly. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and established customers can take advantage of emergency hours. Contact us today or call us at (615) 866-0145 to schedule your HVAC maintenance plan.

