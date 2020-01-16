Colder weather is here. Are you protecting your home properly?

Winter is one of the most prevalent times for water pipes to burst. It happens as the cooler weather causes the water to change to ice and in the process expand as it gets closer to freezing. This causes excess pressure, often causing the pipes to burst.

Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during frigid weather and can cause thousands in water damage. Most recent data from Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, shows claims with water damage average more than $10k for each claim with water damage from leaking appliances and burst pipes among the most frequent and costly repairs to homes and apartments. Water leaks are also a secondary cause of fires when they cross paths with electricity.

During the winter, the pipes most at risk are those in unheated interior spaces such as basements, attics, and garages along with pipes running through cabinets or exterior walls. Opening cabinets, insulating pipes, and keeping water running helps, but sometimes it isn’t enough.

Pipes still burst even when we do all we can. This is when a detection system for leaks can be incredibly helpful for preventing the tens of thousands of flooding damage that could happen. One of the best products out there is Leak Gopher’s Z-Wave, which detects leaks, shuts water off automatically, and notifies you of the leak.

Leak Gopher Z-Wave Controller Details:

The Z-Wave Leak Gopher kit comes with 3 wireless sensors so that you can place them in any area of your home where you would like to monitor for water damage. If you need additional water sensors, you can purchase those as well.

As soon as the Leak Gopher Water Sensor detects water, it immediately communicates and turns off the water to your home. And once the water is turned off, stopping the water damage, it can send you an email alert letting you know!

You can even use the Homeseer App to control all of your new SMART Home Technology,

Including Your Leak Gopher Water Valve. Going on vacation? Simply Turn Off Your Water until you get back. You can touch a screen from anywhere in the world and turn off the water to your home!

The Leak Gopher also comes equipped with easy- to- use buttons that allow you to simply turn the water on and off to your home with the simple push of a button.

