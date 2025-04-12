Pretzel Bites for $4.20 at Mellow Mushroom

Spring has sprung, and Mellow Mushroom is ushering in the season of growth with its signature Mellow vibes and the brand’s fan-favorite pretzel bites for just $4.20!

Offered at an ultra-Mellow price beginning Sunday, April 13, through Sunday, April 20 across all Mellow locations, the mouth-watering munchie will be available for an on-the-nose $4.20 both in-restaurant and online using code MEL420.

Made with Mellow Mushroom’s coveted “secret” dough and tossed in garlic butter & parmesan, these delicious bites arrive with a choice of regular or spicy Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Cheese and will be available for $4.20 for one week only. We suggest pairing with a spread of Mellow’s iconic pizzas, hoagies and sweets.

