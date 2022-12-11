Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

One Night Only: May 21, 2023

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall.

The saints come marching in as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns to the Schermerhorn for the first time in nine years! Crescent City meets Music City for an evening filled with the inimitable spirit and joie de vivre of New Orleans. NOLA is known the world over as a cultural hub, where global sounds and traditions converge, mingle, and resurface, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has vividly embodied this tradition for more than 50 years.

WHAT: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

WHEN: May 21, 2023, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

TICKETS: Pre-sale for season ticket holders live now, general public on sale December 9 at 10:00 AM

MORE INFO: nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall

Presented without the Nashville Symphony.