Prescription Drug Drop Box Now Open at SHPD Headquarters

The Spring Hill Police Department has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force to provide a prescription drug drop box at their headquarters building at 800 Hathaway Blvd.

This drop box is available from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop-off is free and no forms are required – just place the items in the box.

Acceptable items include:

Prescription Medications (including prescription narcotics)

All over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

Inhalers

Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil

Items NOT accepted include:

Illegal drugs/narcotics

Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

Blood sugar equipment

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

