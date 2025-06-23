Prescription Drug Drop Box Now Open at SHPD Headquarters

By
Source Staff
-

The Spring Hill Police Department has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force to provide a prescription drug drop box at their headquarters building at 800 Hathaway Blvd.
This drop box is available from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop-off is free and no forms are required – just place the items in the box.

Acceptable items include:

  • Prescription Medications (including prescription narcotics)
  • All over-the-counter medications
  • Pet medications
  • Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
  • Inhalers
  • Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil
  • Items NOT accepted include:
  • Illegal drugs/narcotics
  • Needles/sharps or syringes with needles
  • Blood sugar equipment
  • Thermometers
  • IV bags
  • Bloody or infectious waste
  • Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here