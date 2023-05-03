Prepare for the PSAT at Independence High

Independence High is offering a unique opportunity for rising WCS 10th and 11th-grade honors students.

On July 18-21 from 9 a.m. until noon, students will be able to prepare for the PSAT at the IHS PSAT Prep Camp. A student’s PSAT score puts them in the running for the National Merit Scholarship program, which, if selected as one of the scholars, opens many post-secondary doors.

At the camp, students will learn about the new three-part PSAT adaptive test, get testing tricks from English and math teachers, practice test questions and form school-based study groups. The cost to attend is $80 and includes the newly released PSAT prep book, a guide to online practice materials, practice tests, 12 hours of PSAT instruction and plenty of snacks.

Families can register their students using SchoolCash Online. Contact IHS teacher Deborah Bohn with questions.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS