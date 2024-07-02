Prepare for Summer Fun in the Sun with A Moment’s Peace!

Whether you’re heading out on a summer beach vacation or simply enjoying time outdoors at home, get ready for fun in the sun with the outstanding spa and salon services at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa.

As you prepare for all the summer activities you look forward to, take time to pamper yourself and look your best. The outstanding team at A Moment’s Peace has an array of options to help you feel radiant and confident this summer from head to toe.

Start Your Summer Fun with Fresh Skin

For fresh, glowing, makeup-free skin this summer, start your planning with skincare treatments at A Moment’s Peace award-winning spa and MedSpa. With a plethora of refreshing facial treatments, their skilled estheticians can cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish your skin for a gorgeous photo-ready look. You can choose from various options, including a customized facial, microdermabrasion, or low-grade chemical peel for minimal downtime before your summer fun. The team can tailor the treatment to your needs and travel plans, ensuring you have the revitalized complexion you want.

Bright Summer Manicure and Pedicure

Nothing says summer more than fresh nails! A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is a full-service experience complete with talented nail technicians. Stop in for a stunning manicure and pedicure that will complete your summer look as you travel and enjoy outdoor activities. Choose from an extensive range of nail polish colors from the best nail brands, or bring in a design you’d like your technician to replicate. The skilled team will pamper your hands and feet, leaving you with gorgeously groomed nails ready for summer fun!

Summer Hair Flair

Elevate your look from the top down with a fresh new hairstyle! A Moment’s Peace has a team of talented hairstylists ready to work their magic and tame your tresses. Get beachy waves, a chic new style, or a vibrant new hair color to update your look to match the season. Schedule an appointment at their award-winning salon for a haircut, color, or styling session that suits your personality and preferences.

Sun-Kissed Skin (Without the Sun)

Achieve a golden tan without the harmful effects of UV rays with sunless tanning services at A Moment’s Peace! The spa offers VersaSpa tanning services for a streak-free, natural-looking tan, giving you a sun-kissed look without the sun and the tan lines. Choose the level of tan you desire, from a subtle, warmed-up glow to a deep, bronzed look—the salon ensures a customized sunless tanning experience that suits your complexion.

Fun in the Sun Starts at A Moment’s Peace ~ Call To Book Today Your Summer Appointment

Plan ahead with all the services that will help you have the best time possible this summer! Sunless tanning, skincare, and nail services are the most popular services at A Moment’s Peace to get in beach mode, but a massage or waxing service can round out your vacation look. Explore our full spa and salon services menu that can get you looking and feeling your best this summer.

Book your appointment on the A Moment’s Peace website today! Contact them at 615-224-0770 with any questions or to book your appointment over the phone.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email