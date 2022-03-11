Prepare for Snowfall Over Middle Tennessee Friday Evening 03/11/2022

The National Weather Service has an even split on Middle Tennessee weather alerts.

Western Tennessee is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and eastern Tennessee is under a WINTER STORM WATCH.

Although the snow will not be moving in until the hours of 6-10 PM, it is best to prepare ahead, especially if you’ll be out this evening.

The estimated snowfall totals have advanced in eastern Tennessee.

Nashville – 1-2”

Clarksville – 1-2”

Murfreesboro – 2-4”

Jamestown – 4-6”

Before all of the snow hits this evening, we’ll have a nice day with highs in the 60s.

Nashville – 65

Clarksville – 60

Murfreesboro – 66

See our live weather radar here.

