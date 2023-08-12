Prepare for Road Closures at Vanderbilt Fall Athletic Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fans attending Vanderbilt Athletics sporting events this fall should be prepared for road closures, and new routes to pedestrian walkways, entrance and exits of facilities as part of the construction that is underway.

Both the South and North end zones are under construction to make way for a renovated FirstBank Stadium, a new basketball practice facility, student-athlete dining hall, and a variety of premium seating options. Vanderbilt Athletics is dedicated to providing a positive game day experience as the university navigates through the construction process.

“I appreciate Commodore Nation’s patience this fall as we reimagine FirstBank Stadium and the future of Vanderbilt Athletics, together” said Candice Storey Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “We are forging ahead with the progress that we all deserve, in spite of the temporary inconveniences that accompany such a huge undertaking. By sacrificing together this fall, we can ensure Coach Lea’s team enjoys the home-field advantage it deserves.”

“As Team 3 builds on the foundation put in place on the field, we continue building on the foundation you make possible by supporting Vandy United. We’re in this together.”

Fans should be prepared for road closures. Those traveling to campus will experience detours and road closures at Natchez Trace between Jess Neely Drive and Kensington Place. Jess Neely Drive between Natchez Trace and 25 Avenue South will be closed, and 25th Avenue South between Jess Neely Drive and Blakemore Avenue will be closed. There will be no through traffic on Children’s Way between 24th Avenue and Natchez Trace. For more information on best routes, individuals can visit https://vucommodores.com/construction/.

There will be changes to fans’ walking routes to the stadium and paths to reserved seats. The specific entrance to use based on seating location(s) will be printed on the digital ticket, along with way-finding signage throughout the FirstBank Stadium footprint, Vandyville areas and parking lots that will indicate how to enter and exit the stadium, find seats, and directions to concessions and rest areas.

The entrance and exits to FirstBank Stadium will also change for the 2023 season. Individuals are encouraged to download the Vanderbilt Athletics app (https://vucommodores.com/gamedayapp/), visit the Construction Central page (https://vucommodores.com/construction/), arrive early to each game, and to be patient while the university works through this construction phase. Fans with tickets in sections P-V (East stands) should plan to enter FirstBank Stadium at the Memorial Gymnasium entrances off 25th Avenue. Fans with tickets in sections A-G, The Bridge, or suites should enter through the Frist Family Gate located near the crossing of Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place.

Vandyville—located on Natchez Trace—will remain the central hub for guests looking to enjoy the pregame tailgating experience. Tailgating packages are available through game day partners Revel Xp. The Max Nance Kids’ Zone has moved from the outdoor track off Natchez Trace to the John Rich Complex (football practice fields) located behind the McGugin Athletic Center. Guests can enter and exit via Natchez Trace near Jess Neely Drive. Activities include inflatables, tailgate games, a balloon artist, face painter and arts and crafts; admission is free, with activities beginning two hours prior to kickoff.

Fans will still be able to enjoy the Star Walk at an updated location. Please visit https://vucommodores.com/football-gameday/ for the most current information.

Parking passes are available for advance purchase in the flat lots between Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place. These lots are not guaranteed to be available to drive-up traffic on game days. Drive-up parking is available in 25th Ave. Garage and West Garage first come, first served. Parking Lot 1 is reserved, and Parking Lots 2 and 4 are general admission for pass holders. Suite holder parking will remain in the same location.

Dare to Grow Phase of Vandy United

After reaching Vandy United’s initial $300 million goal, the campaign’s Dare to Grow phase is the next chapter in the university’s unprecedented and ongoing commitment to reimagine the future of Vanderbilt athletics. Embodying Vanderbilt’s fully integrated approach to athletics, which sees competition and teamwork as vital means of fostering lifelong learning and growth, Vandy United’s new phase is part of the university’s comprehensive $3.5 billion Dare to Grow campaign. Key projects announced to date include significant enhancements to the fan experience at Hawkins Field, home of the two-time national champion VandyBoys, as well as renovation and enhancement of golf team facilities at the Vanderbilt Legends Club, the introduction of the Lummis Family Tennis Center and the launch of volleyball as Vanderbilt’s 17th varsity sport.

