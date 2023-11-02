Prep for the Holidays with Brentwood Place

With the year’s biggest holidays approaching, there’s so much to do in order to prepare for it. Whether you’re going out of town or have family coming to visit you, it’s important to make sure you’re ready for it all. Make everything easier and get everything done in one place: Brentwood Place! Brentwood Place has something to help you prep for anything you need with the upcoming holidays.

Upgraded Wardrobe

Show up to your holiday parties in style! Whether it’s Thanksgiving dinner, an office Christmas Party, or waiting for the ball to drop on New Year’s Eve, you should look your best for each occasion. Each event will require a different outfit, so check out T.J. Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, and J. Crew, all at Brentwood Place!

For Thanksgiving dinner, you’re going to want something comfortable with some stretch. Wearing tight pants and eating a lot is not fun! Opt for a stretchy waistband or a flowy dress to give you comfort and style.

For your office Christmas party, you’re going to want to be modest but still look festive and cute. What you wear can depend on the dress code. One option is a pair of red or green pants to be festive and a sweater. A nice jumpsuit is a great way to look classy and festive. A dress is always a classic option, just make sure it is appropriate for the office. A midi dress is the perfect option and is in style right now.

For any New Year’s party you might be attending, it is the perfect opportunity to go all out with your outfit! Sparkles, colors, and patterns are all going to be seen out on New Year’s Eve. A sparkly cocktail dress or colorful jumpsuit are perfect options to check out. Make sure you are dressed for the season, and pair your dress with some tights to help you stay warm during the holiday.

Party Prep

Having a fantastic outfit is important for any holiday event, but there is much more that goes into looking your best. From your hair, nails, and skin, there’s prep to do before the stress of the holidays begins!

After you’ve picked out the perfect outfit, it’s important to make sure that the clothes are clean and wrinkle-free. Drop them off at Lapels Dry Cleaning to get them looking great before any significant events.

The holiday season is a great time to change up your hair! Whether you just want a trim before seeing family and friends or you’re ready for a big change, stop by Fantastic Sams. They can get your hair looking great, from simple lowlights or a full-color change to a trim, big chop, or extensions.

Let Merle Norman help with any makeup or skincare you may need. Your skin will start to dry out as the weather gets cooler, so make sure you are using the proper skin care treatments that fit your skin type in order to combat any dryness. They can also help you find the perfect eyeshadow and lipstick to match your new holiday outfit.

Get your nails in the holiday spirit at O Nails Bar. Go simple with a festive red, try a sparkly gold for an eye-catching pop, or go big with a festive design like pumpkins and autumn leaves for Thanksgiving, Christmas trees, menorahs, or snowflakes.

Shipping Packages

Despite the holidays being the time of year when families get together, there may be some family members you don’t always get to see over the holidays. Take some time to show them you’re thinking about them by mailing them a gift. The UPS Store makes shipping packages extremely easy!

Maybe you can find something local for them that you know they can’t get where they are, or you can pick something up at one of the other great stores at Brentwood Place that makes you think of them. Either way, it will show you’re thinking of them this holiday season and make them feel extra special.

Stress Relief

The holidays can be a stressful time of year. Between making sure you have everyone’s Christmas list covered to arranging travel for the holidays or, if you’re the one hosting, preparing for everyone’s arrival, it can be hard to make sure you are taking some time to yourself to relax.

Book a massage appointment at Massage Envy to add some you-time into your schedule and leave ready to tackle whatever else is on your agenda! If you want to add a little more relaxation to your schedule, they also offer facials.

Brentwood Place

Get ready for all of the upcoming holidays with Brentwood Place. They can help you get yourself prepped for parties, ship out any of your gifts, or help you de-stress amidst all of the hustle and bustle the holidays bring. Get excited for the holiday season, and let Brentwood Place help make things easier!