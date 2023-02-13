Preds Weekly Update for February 13, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

February 7th, 5-1 loss vs Vegas Golden Knights

February 11th, 2-1 Overtime win vs Philadelphia Flyers

Unfortunately for Smashville fans, The Preds came out of the all-star break “sluggish” to say the least. It seemed at first Nashville was going to hold on to the momentum they created before the break as Matt Duchene netted the first goal of the game, but it was all downhill from there. By the end, The Preds had 17 shots total on the night. Ten of those 17 came in the last 9:50 seconds of the game. Have Nashville’s offensive woes returned, or was this just a bad game against a good Vegas team?

The Preds needed a win to reset their mentality and give them some momentum going forward. Once again Nashville scored the first goal of the game, but this time they were able to hold on and get an overtime win. Saros had a great game, keeping Philly off the board until the 9:20 mark of the second period, while Matt Duchene scored his second goal in two games as he won the game in overtime. However, it was not without cost as Filip Forsberg (team leader in goals, second in points) was checked into the boards, hit the ice hard, and had to head to the locker room for the remainder of the night. It was a scary moment for the Nashville star forward. Forsberg was designated as “day to day with an upper body injury” by the team. Hopefully he will be able to make a quick recovery.

Not good news for Nashville. Filip Forsberg goes down hard in the corner. Looks like he’s in a lot of pain. Landed pretty hard on that right shoulder, but also looked like he got knocked hard. Don’t want to speculate, but you can watch for yourself here: pic.twitter.com/xdYY5fLaOm — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) February 11, 2023

This Week

February 13th, at 7:00 vs The Arizona Coyotes (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

February 16th, at 7:00 vs The Bostin Bruins. (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

February 18th, at 1:00 vs The Florida Panthers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

February 19th, at 1:00 at Minnesota (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, every game is going to answer more and more questions about the ability of this team and the direction of the franchise. Have the goal scoring issues returned? Will The Predators buy or sell and if so, why? Nashville gets a nice three game homestand this week, which includes a measuring stick game against the number one team in The NHL on Thursday night, to start to answer those questions.