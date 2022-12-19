Preds Weekly Update for December 19, 2022: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

December 12th, 1-0 overtime loss @ St. Louis Blues

December 13th, 6-3 loss vs Edmonton Oilers

December 15th, 2-1 overtime loss @ Winnipeg Jets

December 17th, 3-1 loss @ Colorado Avalanche

Last week did not go the way anyone was hoping. Four losses extended The Predators losing streak to six games and the organization moved on from 23-year-old 2017 first round draft pick, Eeli Tolvanen, who was claimed off waivers by The Seattle Kraken. The frustration by the fanbase materialized in backlash to answers in an interview done by Bally Sports reporter and host, Lyndsay Rowley, with Coach Dan Hinote and the subsequent response to the backlash Rowley that you can see in the tweets below.

The replies on this interview are honestly cracking me up…the people you are criticizing have forgotten more about hockey than you will ever know 😂 — Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) December 13, 2022

Rowley later apologized for her comment in the below tweet:

Nashville now sits at 12-13-4 with 28 points. They are sitting at 26th in the NHL, 12th in the Western Conference, and 6th in the Central Division.

This Week

December 19th, at 7:00, Predators vs Edmonton Oilers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

December 21st, at 7:30, Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

December 23rd, at 7:00 Predators vs Colorado Avalanche (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

After a tough set of four games last week with three being on the road, a lighter week with two home games will be a welcoming sight for this team that needs a dose of positivity. However, it’s not all positive considering the first home game is against Connor McDavid and The Oilers who they just lost to 6-3 in their sole home game last week. Following that up with a road tilt against The Blackhawks two days later isn’t much of a homestand, and a rematch against the Avalanche in Bridgestone, after just losing to them last week, is not exactly a great way to gain some in-season momentum. We will have to see adjustments of some kind from this Preds team this week unless they want to see the losing streak continue to grow. Are the coaching staff and/or front office willing to do so is the question.